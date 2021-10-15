Kevin Jonas’ daughter refused to attend her dad’s concert because she would rather go to school.

The Jonas Brothers star asked his seven-year-old daughter Alena if she’d like to skip school for a day so that she could see him perform live with his brothers Joe and Nick Jonas, but was shocked when she said she didn’t want to miss out on her education.

He recalled: "I said, 'Hey Alena, you want to skip school tomorrow and come with dad to the concert?' She said, 'No, dad, I have school tomorrow.' I don't know if I would've had the same response as an almost eight year old!"

Kevin, 33, is proud of his daughter’s response though, and heaped praise on his wife Danielle – with whom he has Alena, as well as four-year-old daughter Valentina – for raising their kids with the right values.

He added: "It all goes back to her mother and the way she was raised. I did some things, but it's all Danielle."

While his kids aren’t interested in missing school for Jonas Brothers concerts, Kevin makes sure to travel back home whenever he can to be with his family.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: "I'll be in my own bed by 1 or 2 am. It's been a beautiful thing. But balancing that has been tough, especially when I want to get up and bring the girls to school but my body is saying, 'Absolutely not.'

"It's hard, they're in school, and they're at the ages now where you can't just say, 'Alright guys, forget everything and just come along for the ride.’ It's not as easy when they will be behind when we're touring, but luckily Danielle knows how to hold it down. She's been a huge support and understands my rest schedule along with my ability to do the honey-do list when I am home."