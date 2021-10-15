Selena Gomez has had a “healthy” relationship with social media since she started letting her assistant manage her accounts.

The 29-year-old singer deleted apps like Instagram and Twitter from her phone three years ago, and now only posts on the platforms by sending photos and captions to her assistant via text message, who then uploads them for her.

And Selena – who was once the most followed person on Instagram – says her new way of dealing with social media has helped “save [her] life”.

She said: "I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want.

“I say that because that's a huge, significant part of why I feel like I've been as healthy as I have been. I'm completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life."

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ hitmaker chose to undergo her drastic social media cleanse after she felt it was “uncontrollable” to have her personal life “spread out” online.

She added: "To be honest, I was just, like, 'This is too much information’. This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things.

“And I just thought, 'Why would I? I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it."

Initially, Selena wanted to delete her accounts altogether – but was convinced to keep them by her team.

Speaking to WWD magazine’s Beauty Inc. issue, she said: "I'm happy I didn't [delete my accounts], because it is such a wonderful way to stay connected, and when I do go on, it makes me happy to know that I'm just being completely honest and being true to who I am."