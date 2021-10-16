Kyle Richards says acting is her “first love”.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star recently made a return to acting when she reprised her role as Lindsey in the ‘Halloween’ franchise’s new movie ‘Halloween Kills’, over four decades after she appeared in the 1978 original.

And now, Kyle has said she’s thrilled to have started acting again as she is “enjoying it so much”, and missed performing in front of the cameras.

She told People magazine: "It really is my first love and I am enjoying it so much. I felt so comfortable the entire time and working with [director] David Gordon Green. He's such an incredible director and generous and open-minded and no ego. So, he really made it easy for me and I loved it. I'm happy to keep doing it."

Kyle took a seven-year break from acting between appearing in the 2014 parody film ‘The Hungover Games’ and her role in ‘Halloween Kills’, during which time she focused on her reality star career.

Meanwhile, Kyle recently said she was "honoured and thrilled" to be returning to the 'Halloween' franchise.

She wrote on social media: "It's true I am beyond honoured and thrilled to be a part of #halloweenkills And reprising my role as Lindsey Wallace...

"I have always been so proud to have been a part of Halloween. Bringing Lindsey back is very exciting! #halloweenkills2020. (sic)”

The 52-year-old’s comment comes after the film series producer Malek Akkad revealed the team "couldn't be happier" to be welcoming her back into the fold.

He said: "We couldn't be happier, and are so excited that Kyle is coming home to her Halloween roots."