Darren Criss is set to become a father for the first time.

The ‘Glee’ star and his wife Mia Criss are expecting their first time together, the happy couple have confirmed on social media.

Darren posted several pictures and videos of himself and Mia on Instagram, including one of them holding guitars, and another of them listening to their baby’s heartbeat.

Alongside the post, Darren wrote: “We’ve been making music for years.

“… But this time we made a BEAT.

“The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022. (sic)”

Another of the pictures showed their baby’s sonogram with text written over the top which read: “Baby Von Criss, dropping spring 2022.”

Darren, 34, tied the knot with Mia in February 2019 in a lavish ceremony held in New Orleans, after the actor met Mia through mutual friends in 2006 and the pair began dating four years later.

And last year, Darren said his wedding was “magical and crazy”, and admitted he would get re-married to Mia “every year” if he could.

He gushed at the time: "It's been a year since the wedding. That was one of the most incredible events of my entire life. The most magical experience. Say what you will about the construct of marriage and tradition: weddings are amazing.

"It was a magical and crazy thing. If I could, I'd get married every year for the rest of my life.”

The singer and actor also said married life with Mia – who is also a musician – just feels “right”.

He explained: "This feels right. Married. The idea of marriage was not something I gravitated to earlier in life. It's almost painfully cliché but boys grow up slower. Girl just mature faster. This is science. I am definitely no exception. I will say this: I dragged my feet.

"But, we were together for a long time before. By that point in our lives, it was a validation and sharing of our life and existence. In many ways, it's not been a change at all."