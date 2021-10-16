Britney Spears is "fearful" of lots of things post-conservatorship and wishes she lived in another country.

The 39-year-old pop icon recently won a major victory after her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as her conservator after 13 years.

And while the 'Toxic' hitmaker is embracing her freedom, she is worried about making "mistakes", and is particularly scared of the paparazzi, who she believes are trying to evoke her to "do something crazy"

In a lengthy Instagram post, where she revealed she is celebrating Christmas early "because why not", Britney began: "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me !!!

She continued: "The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it's creepy !!!! And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I !!!!! I don't like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it's like they want me to do something crazy !!! So like I said I'm fearful of doing something wrong ... so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame !!! (sic)"

The 'Lucky' singer - who recently got engaged to longtime partner Sam Asghari - also revealed that she was recently given the keys to her car back after 13 years of being unable to drive herself anywhere.

And Britney also warned her family that if she ever does a tell-all interview, she won't hold back.

She continued: "I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!! I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!!"

Britney added alongside a snap of her Christmas tree: "I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all (sic)"