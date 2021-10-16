Lizzo has gone on an expletive-laden rant aimed at "disgusting" trolls who mocked her see-through outfit.

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker wore nipple pasties to cover her breasts under the sheer crystal-covered gown she wore to pal Cardi B's birthday party earlier this week, which went viral after she twerked in the head-turning ensemble.

And Lizzo has since taken to Instagram Live to tell the keyboard warriors to "stay the f*** off my mother******* page".

And while she insisted she doesn't care what anybody says about her, the 33-year-old singer is angry at the constant "disrespect" people face on social media.

She began: “It’s very funny to me that people are upset that I’m wearing a see-through outfit or that I’m twerking in a see-through outfit.

“[They’re saying], ‘This is disgusting’… Don’t you have bills to pay? Don’t you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don’t you have a life to live? Don’t you want to fall in love and make friends? Don’t you got sh** to do? Go read the news, b****, before I read you, ho. The f***! Why are you worried about me?”

The 'Juice' singer fumed: “Stay the f*** off my motherf****** page. Keep your comments to your motherf****** self, b****. Let me do whatever the f*** I wanna do.

“Remember when people minded their own f****** business? #TBT to when people minded their own f****** business. Those were the days, boy. Where people could just wear what they want and there wasn’t a motherf****** parade or conversation or commentary about it.”

She continued: “I don’t give a f*** if people are mean to me. I’m rich, b****, and I’m beautiful, and I have a beautiful family. I am good. I got friends who love me …You think I’m worried about y’all? I’m not worried about y’all. I do this because y’all continually disrespect human beings like it’s a sport.

“It seems like every single day somebody’s disrespecting somebody on the internet. Let people live, bro. Let people wear whatever the f*** they wanna wear…Mind your f****** business.”

Lizzo then turned her back to the screen and slapped her backside and concluded: “And you know what I say to that, b****?

“Kiss my a**. Kiss my fat Black a**, b****.”