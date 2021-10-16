Emilia Clarke wants to "seize the moment" more.

The former 'Game of Thrones' star admitted the coronavirus pandemic has made her want to travel more, "wherever and whenever" because she wishes she'd taken advantage of the easy transport links offered by her home city of London in the years before lockdown and restrictions.

Asked what she'd like to achieve next year, she said: "I want to do the jobs that I had planned. We’re meant to be finishing 'The Seagull' next summer. And also the two films that were postponed.

"I also just want to travel – wherever and whenever. Living in London, we could just pop on a train and go to Paris. But I never did that. I don’t know anyone who ever did that. Now I want to do that more than anything.

"I want to call someone and say, ‘Are you free this weekend? Shall we just book a f****** £10 flight to Croatia?’ It’s about seizing the moment, that that right now feels impossible. Why didn’t we do that more before?!"

The 34-year-old star was thrilled when hospitality venues began opening back up earlier this year and didn't even care about getting wet in the rain if she meant she could see her pals.

She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: "I was that a******* that booked loads of table reservations in advance. I was happy to sit outside in the rain – I didn’t care."

Emilia always finds the time for yoga and meditation twice a day to help stay "calm".

She said: "Same routine in the morning, same routine in the evening.

"I’m going to sound like a t***** now, but I do yoga and meditation. I do ten minutes of meditation in the morning and ten at night. In the mornings, I do my yoga routine that I’ve been doing forever, which isn’t particularly technical – I’m not doing the Crow or anything like that – but I have to stretch. It’s to help me breathe, not get a sweat on. It keeps me calm.

"I’m also hypermobile, so I have to stretch. I sleep in a tight foetal position, so when I wake up I have to stretch my arms, my neck and my hips. Then in the evening I have to have my bath with epsom salts.’"