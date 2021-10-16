Apple Music could be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles.

Users of Sony’s latest games console have been able to use Spotify to listen to music through the device since it launched in November last year, but according to new reports you may soon have the option to switch over to Apple Music instead.

Earlier this week, a Reddit user posted a picture of Apple Music appearing in the PlayStation 5’s music menu, but they claimed the system wouldn’t let them download the app and instead showed an error message reading: “This app is playable only on PS4.”

According to Eurogamer, the message is a standard error message when an app isn’t available.

Eurogamer said it was also able to see the Apple Music option when making a new US account, but other gamers have said they don’t see the option when going through the process themselves.

