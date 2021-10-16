Facebook is rolling out its “less political” newsfeed in 75 more countries.

The social media giant has already introduced a revamped version of its News Feed in the United States, as well as Costa Rica, Sweden, Spain, Ireland, Canada, Brazil, and Indonesia.

And it has now announced it will be expanding the update – which was set up to try and weed out political content from people’s everyday Facebook timelines – to a further 75 countries around the world.

Currently, it’s not known what countries will be getting the update next, but a spokesperson confirmed the company is showing the News Feed changes to “a small percentage of people” in each country on the list.

The spokesperson added that countries with upcoming elections and those “at higher risk of conflict” are not included in the tests.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs and communications Nick Clegg – who was formerly the deputy Prime Minister of the UK – recently said the firm was looking to cut back on political content.

He said: "One of the things we have heard from users both from the US and around the world since the election is people want to see more friends, less politics.

"So we have been testing ways in which we can reduce the presence of politics for people's Facebook experiences."

Clegg added that the social media giant are constantly working to improve their products.

He said: "We are constantly iterating in order to improve our products.

"We cannot, with a wave of the wand, make everyone's life perfect. What we can do is improve our products, so that our products are as safe and as enjoyable to use."