Lin-Manuel Miranda has no “interest” in directing a ‘Hamilton’ film.

The 41-year-old star - who has made his directorial debut with upcoming movie ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’- is unsure a big screen version of his hit Broadway musical is necessary because Thomas Kail did such a “wonderful” job with the filmed version of the stage show, which was released on Disney+ last year.

However, Lin-Manuel acknowledged someone may still want to adapt the show into a film, but insisted it won’t be him.

He said: “Whoever directed the film of ‘Hamilton’ has got a tough road to hell because we have a really great filmed production of it.

“I think that Tommy did such a wonderful job of making our stage experience a cinematic experience…

“I’m not interested in directing a ‘Hamilton’ film but someone might be.

“But… I have yet to see what that would do that Tommy’s amazing film has not already done.”

Ahead of his directorial debut, the ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ actor received some valuable advice from filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

He told Total Film magazine: “I had the good fortune of meeting one of my hereoes, Robert Rodriguez.

“And what he said to me was, ‘The things you learned working on ‘Hamilton’ and working as a writer, that skillset doesn’t go away when you step on a film set. Storytelling is storytelling.”

And Lin-Manuel’s own career experiences, from starring in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ to producing ‘Fosse/Verdon’ and having his other stage show ‘In The Heights’ adapted for the big screen, also offered him some valuable lessons.

He said: “Every project I’ve done since ‘Hamilton’ has been the sort of film school that I always wanted but couldn’t afford.”