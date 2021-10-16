Jesy Nelson has found "sanctuary" in the studio, following her row with Little Mix.

The 30-year-old singer has been working on new material after being caught up in controversy when she was allegedly accused of 'blackfishing' by former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her 'Boyz' collaborator Nicki Minaj hit back calling Leigh-Anne a "clown".

A source told MailOnline: "Jesy has spent the last couple of days in the recording studio. Jesy wants to focus solely on her music and solo career and not get caught up in any further feuds with other artists; she's got some big plans for the future and upcoming music.'

"The studio has become a sanctuary for her; and she's been pouring her heart and soul into writing new songs."

And Jesy is determined to focus on the positives after releasing her first solo single 'Boyz'.

The insider said: "It's been a tough week for Jesy, but a top five debut solo single is a massive achievement; there hasn't been any other UK female solo artist to do that this year.

"Olivia Rodrigo is the only international female solo artist to have debuted in the top five, so Jesy is in good company.

"She's grateful to all her fans who have supported her and the single."

Speaking previously about the controversy, a source close to Leigh-Anne said: "It's not fair to slam Leigh-Anne over this. She was just upset as were others over blackfishing, and social media is awash with it."