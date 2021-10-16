Ant Anstead says it is "too early" to move in with Renee Zellweger.

Oscar-winning actress Renee and the 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride' host met earlier this year on the set of his show and although their relationship has gone from strength to strength since then, Ant, 42, says they are not ready to live together yet.

He told 'Extra': "I would say it would be too early for that...We're taking things nice and slow, and we're really happy."

Ant previously explained that he and Renee are taking their relationship "one day at a time" and want to keep their romance as private as possible.

He said: "Renee and my relationship is something that's really private. It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."

However, a close to the couple revealed that Renee, 52, and Ant are madly in love.

The insider told PEOPLE: "There is so much respect between them. They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious.

"Renee has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself. And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs, but seems to have stability in this romance."