Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, has married her longtime partner, Nayel Nassar.

The 65-year-old business magnate and his 57-year-old ex-wife's 25-year-old daughter reportedly tied the knot at her horse farm in North Salem, New York, which they bought their daughter after she graduated from Stanford University.

The DailyMail.com reports that the couple had an intimate Muslim ceremony on Friday (15.10.21), and hosted 300 guests the following night.

It's also claimed that Coldplay were among the performers at their reception.

The wedding comes almost two years after the Stanford graduates got engaged in January 2020.

Alongside snaps from an engagement shoot, Jennifer wrote: "I can hardly wait to marry you! @allanzepedaphoto."

Nayel commented at the time: "Can't wait for forever with you."

Bill and Melinda are also parents to 19-year-old Phoebe and 22-year-old Rory.

The Microsoft co-founder split from Melinda in May after 27 years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in August.

And Jennifer opened up about how difficult it was to "process".

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating.

"It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and I am grateful for the space to do so."

The former couple - who married in 1994 - announced their split in a joint statement.

It read: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."