Rami Malek quipped about having a "resting villain face" during his opening monologue for 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 'No Time To Die' star plays Bond baddy Lyutsifer Safin in Daniel Craig's last outing as 007, and the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody', and he poked fun at always being cast in "intense" roles as he hosted the late-night sketch show last night (16.10.21).

He joked: “I’ve played a lot of dramatic roles in my career, recently the new Bond villain.

“I don’t usually do comedy. I tend to play these really intense characters, which makes a lot of sense because people tell me I have a resting villain face…I’ve always been more drawn to villains.”

Elsewhere, Daniel himself made an appearance dressed as a royal prince instead of the late 'Purple Rain' singer, as he arrived for auditions for a biopic about the music legend.

Rami and 'Kenan & Kel' star Kenan Thompson tried out for the film directed by Jordan Peele (played by Chris Redd), who said: “Wow this is going to be tough — first of all, you guys are my top two choices to play Prince in my biopic?”

Arriving late with a huge smile across his face, Daniel, 53, said: “Am I late? To audition for the part of the prince?”

Elsewhere, Rami and 'SNL' comic Pete Davidson featured in a country music video mocking Netflix hit 'Squid Game'.

Meanwhile, 'Mr. Robot' star recently recalled his encounter with a real-life member of the British royal family.

Rami offered to babysit for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when he met Prince William's wife, Catherine, at the BAFTAs in February 2019.

The 40-year-old actor offered to help as they had just welcomed their third child Prince Louis, now three, in April 2018.

He said: "The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm back-up for you'.

"She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.'"