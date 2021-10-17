Adele is reportedly in talks for a one-off concert at The Encore Theatre at Wynn in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old singer made her long-awaited comeback with the brand new single 'Easy On Me' this week.

And after it was claimed she has been getting tips from Celine Dion about making a residency work, it looks like the Grammy-winner might be set to follow in the footsteps of Beyonce and Robbie Williams by playing to 1,500 fans at the famed venue in Sin City.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Adele has said that she wants to showcase the album in Vegas with a one-off, very special concert. Ideally, she doesn’t want it to be an arena.

“She is much more comfortable in smaller venues than playing to crowds of tens of thousands.

“And the smaller Encore is a very strong contender. Its old-school Rat Pack influences make it feel very ‘her’.”

Inside the venue, is the At Sinatra Italian restaurant in homage to late Rat Pack member Frank Sinatra.

'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker Celine played in the US city during a record-breaking four-year run between 2003 and 2007 before returning to perform in Vegas from 2011 to 2019.

And a source recently claimed: "Adele adores Celine. When they met she asked all about how she manages the workload.

"Celine was happy to help and recommend Vegas. Adele wants to be near her LA home so it's a great option."

The 'Skyfall' hitmaker has just confirmed that her fourth record, '30' - the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25' - will be released on November 19, and she described the LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.

Adele filed for divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 having been separated for a long time following their marriage the previous year, while her dad Mark Evans lost his battle with cancer earlier this year.

She said: "It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life."