Bill Clinton is expected to be discharged from the hospital today (17.10.21), after battling sepsis.

The 75-year-old former US president was admitted to UCI Medical Center in Irvine, California, on Tuesday (12.10.21), after a urological infection developed into sepsis, and he continues to be treated with IV antibiotics.

Clinton was visited by his wife Hilary Clinton, 73, and their 41-year-old daughter Chelsea on Saturday (16.10.21), and remains in "good spirits".

His spokesperson, Angel Urena, tweeted: “He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football.

"He is deeply grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive and thankful to the many well-wishers who have sent kind words to him and his family."

Bill's physicians Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack had said they hoped he would be able to return home "soon".

In a previous statement, they said: "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.

"The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the president’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."

In 2004, Bill - who has been married to fellow politician Hilary since 1975 - underwent quadruple bypass surgery, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents inserted into an artery.

He was the 42nd US president, serving from 1993 to 2001.