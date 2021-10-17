Angelina Jolie feels "inspired" by young people who are fighting for their human rights.

The Oscar-winning actress has taken to Instagram to discuss her new book, 'Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth', which focuses on child rights, and Angelina explained how she feels inspired by young people around the world.

Angelina, 46, wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I’m so inspired by young people around the world who are on the front lines of the struggle for human rights. From protecting the environment to fighting inequality and discrimination, they are stepping in to do the work adults should but so far have failed to do. And in refugee camps and conflict areas globally, children are bearing the burden of the consequences of those bad decisions."

Angelina - who has served as a Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees - ultimately wants to see a "more equal society".

And the Hollywood star explained that her new book is specially for the "many young people fighting for their rights globally".

The actress - who has Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her ex-husband Brad Pitt - wrote in her Instagram post:"When children and young people have the agency, power and knowledge to speak up, they can change the lives of both young people and adults, helping to achieve a more equal society.

"That is the message of our new book, Know Your Rights and Claim them, which was written in consultation with young activists around the world - and is for them, and all the many young people fighting for their rights globally."