Jamie Lee Curtis was desperate to change her name as a child.

The 62-year-old actress used to hate the name Jamie and so she urged her parents to switch it to Jane - a name her husband Christopher Guest still refers to from time to time.

She explained: "I hated Jamie as a child – I wanted to be called Jane.

"For, like, a week, I think I said to my parents, ‘I want to be Janey.’ They were like, ‘OK.’ And I think they called me Janey for, like, a day. And then it got stupid.

"The only good news about that is that my husband calls me Janey, in intimate moments. Which is his specific brand of brilliant humour. That moment when you don’t want to be laughing, he’ll say, ‘Oh, Janey’, and he’ll make me laugh."

Jamie has been married to the acclaimed screenwriter since 1984.

And she admits that life at home can very dramatic at times.

The Hollywood star - who has Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34, with Christopher - told The Independent: "Can you imagine being married to me? Can you imagine being my child? I am this person 90 per cent of the time. I have this much energy, I have this much focus and drive. You know why? My motto is, ‘If not now, when? If not me, who?’

"I want to manifest my destiny, creatively, while I’m here."

Jamie actually got addicted to Vicodin - a drug that's used to treat pain - after undergoing plastic surgery.

But she's now been sober for more than two decades and is hugely appreciative of her family.

She said: "I’m 23 years sober. I’m married 37 years. I’m solid in my marriage. I have two kids. I’ve raised them. They’re both adults. They’re amazing."