Tommy Fury has promised to end Jake Paul's career ahead of their proposed fight.

The 22-year-old boxer - who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - can't wait to get in the ring with the outspoken YouTuber, with the duo eyeing up a fight in December.

Tommy - who starred on 'Love Island' in the UK in 2019 - told TMZ Sports: "I will end his boxing career. There is no more Jake Paul after we fight, that’s it."

The celebrity duo have been engaged in a heated war of words over recent months.

And Tommy has warned Jake, 24, that he stands no chance in the ring.

He said: "Jake Paul gets me nowhere in boxing terms - he’s not a boxer, so beating him doesn’t get me a world title shot, it doesn’t get me any respect from any of the other fighters.

"Everyone knows what other fighters think of him, so it doesn’t get me anywhere - it’s a good payday, an easy fight, but then I’m going back into the proper boxing world.

"I’m going to win some titles, go down in history, and do what I’ve been doing my whole life."

Earlier this month, promoter Frank Warren revealed that the fight is close to being finalised.

He said: "We're sorting contracts out at the moment.

"Until they are signed, we know it doesn't mean anything.

"If it happens, it will be in the States. I think it's going to happen. We're not far off doing it."

Tyson, 33, also said that he'll make his brother quit boxing and change his name if he fails to beat Jake.

The heavyweight champion explained: "If Tommy can’t splatter Jake Paul, I’ll retire him from boxing myself.

"If he can’t beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing.

"Because he’s got ambitions of being a world champion, never mind beating some YouTube guy. But Tommy - his name’s Fury. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name."