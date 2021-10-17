Katie Holmes 'isn't actively looking for love'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Katie Holmes isn't looking for love for time being.

The 42-year-old actress - who has a 15-year-old daughter called Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise - ended her romance with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr earlier this year, but Katie isn't looking to get into another relationship in the near future.

A source explained: "Dating is not a huge priority for her. She has a full plate with work and Suri."

Katie has adopted a philosophical attitude towards her love life and isn't bothered if she doesn't find a new boyfriend in the near future.

According to the source, the actress is saying to herself: "If it happens, it happens. If not, that's OK, too."

Although Katie - who is known to be private about her personal life - "enjoyed being with someone", she isn't desperately looking for love.

The Hollywood star is also busy with work for the next few months.

The insider told E! News: "Katie is happy living her life privately, working and taking care of her daughter. She's starting a movie soon called 'Rare Objects'."

The source added: "She's very involved with her daughter."

Meanwhile, Katie previously admitted that she loved spending quality time with her daughter amid the coronavirus crisis.

The actress - who was married to Tom, Suri's dad, between 2006 and 2012 - described the time with her daughter as a "gift".

Reflecting on her lockdown experience and her time at home with Suri, Katie previously said: "Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.