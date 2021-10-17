Katie Holmes isn't looking for love for time being.

The 42-year-old actress - who has a 15-year-old daughter called Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise - ended her romance with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr earlier this year, but Katie isn't looking to get into another relationship in the near future.

A source explained: "Dating is not a huge priority for her. She has a full plate with work and Suri."

Katie has adopted a philosophical attitude towards her love life and isn't bothered if she doesn't find a new boyfriend in the near future.

According to the source, the actress is saying to herself: "If it happens, it happens. If not, that's OK, too."

Although Katie - who is known to be private about her personal life - "enjoyed being with someone", she isn't desperately looking for love.

The Hollywood star is also busy with work for the next few months.

The insider told E! News: "Katie is happy living her life privately, working and taking care of her daughter. She's starting a movie soon called 'Rare Objects'."

The source added: "She's very involved with her daughter."

Meanwhile, Katie previously admitted that she loved spending quality time with her daughter amid the coronavirus crisis.

The actress - who was married to Tom, Suri's dad, between 2006 and 2012 - described the time with her daughter as a "gift".

Reflecting on her lockdown experience and her time at home with Suri, Katie previously said: "Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen. To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."