Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess celebrate their one-year anniversary

© BANG Media International

Tags

Brian Austin Green feels "lucky" to have Sharna Burgess in his life.

The 48-year-old actor has marked the couple's one-year anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram, revealing he's "never been loved" in the same way by anyone else.

Alongside a photo of them together, Brian wrote: "1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before [heart emoji] #damnimlucky (sic)"

In response, Sharna said: "I love you baby. So many more years to come [heart emoji] (sic)"

Brian has posted a series of photos and videos on the platform, too.

Sharna, 36, also marked their one-year anniversary with a heartfelt post on social media.

The ballroom dancer - who recently performed alongside Brian on 'Dancing with the Stars' - heaped praise on the actor, saying he's "everything [she] ever wanted".

She wrote on the platform: "1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed.

"I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. [heart emoji] I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go. :) (sic)"

Brian posted his touching message on social media shortly after he reached a divorce settlement with Megan Fox.

The 35-year-old actress and Brian agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children - Noah Shannon, nine, Bodhi Ransom, seven, and Journey River, five.

According to TMZ, the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement, so under California law, any assets acquired during their marriage will be shared 50/50.

Details of financial settlements, such as child and spousal supports, were not revealed in the latest documents filed.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.