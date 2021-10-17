Bill Clinton has been discharged from hospital.

The 75-year-old former US President spent five nights under care at a Californian hospital after a urinary tract infection developed into sepsis - but he's now been discharged by his doctors.

Dr Alpesh Amin, who oversaw the team of medics who were treating the former US leader, said in a statement: "His fever and white blood cell count are normalised and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics."

Clinton left hospital alongside his wife Hillary, a former presidential candidate, and he gave a thumbs up to reporters as he headed home.

Clinton was in California in order to attend a private event for his foundation, but he started to feel fatigued on Tuesday (12.10.21).

And after undergoing a series of tests, he was admitted to hospital to receive treatment.

Angel Urena, the former President's spokesperson, previously insisted that Clinton was in "good spirits".

Angel tweeted: "He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football.

"He is deeply grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive and thankful to the many well-wishers who have sent kind words to him and his family."

Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton's physicians, also said that they hoped he would be able to return home "soon".

In a previous statement, they said: "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.

"The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the president’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."