Jimmie Allen's wife has given birth to a baby girl.

The 36-year-old singer and Alexis welcomed their daughter, Zara James Allen, into the world on Saturday (16.10.21), and Jimmie has taken to social media to announce the news.

The country music star confirmed the baby's arrival by simply posting a baby emoji on his Instagram Story.

He later wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "[heart emoji] Zara James Allen [heart emoji] The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you. (sic)"

Prior to that, Jimmie - who has a seven-year-old son called Aadyn from a previous relationship, as well as 19-month-old daughter called Naomi Bettie with Alexis - cancelled a show in North Caroline due to a "family emergency".

His statement added: "It's currently being rescheduled. See y'all soon. (sic)"

The loved-up couple tied the knot in May and previously revealed how much they were looking forward to adding to their family.

Alexis said: "Aadyn's really good with Naomi. He likes being a big brother to her. There are times where he says, 'She's hitting me' and I'm like, 'You have to understand she's a baby.' And he says, 'Yeah, I know.' But he's excited to have another baby sister."

Jimmie loves seeing his children have fun together, and he couldn't wait to have another child with his wife.

The singer explained: "He wanted a brother! But he loves it and Naomi loves him.

"The other day he and our neighbour's daughter Grace were running around the house and Naomi wants to hang out with him so bad! She can't quite keep up, but every now and again, they'll come down and play with her for a little bit. They'll give her about two minutes.

"I'm curious to see how the two girls will grow up together, being not that far apart."