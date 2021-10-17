Prince William is determined to "find the solutions to repair our planet".

The 39-year-old royal urged young people to "keep demanding change, and don't give up hope" at the first-ever Earthshot Prize at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday (17.10.21).

William - who was joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the star-studded event - said during the ceremony: "I want to say something to all the young people watching tonight. For too long, we haven't done enough to protect the planet for your future - but Earthshot is for you.

"In the next 10 years we are going to act. We are going to find the solutions to repair our planet. Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don't give up hope. We will rise to these challenges."

The Earthshot Prizes were created by Prince William to reward people for trying to protect the planet, and the first five winners were announced at the event, with each party receiving £1 million.

The future monarch also confirmed that the next event will take place in the US.

Meanwhile, Dame Emma Thompson, one of the attendees, has warned of the potential impact of climate change.

The acclaimed actress told Sky News: "We're in the middle of the disaster. We're right in it, we're in the forest fires, we're in the tsunamis, we're in everything right now, it's not about the future, it's happening now.

"And that's where I like to read as much as I can so I know what's going on and what will happen and then just be as active as possible."

Other big-name guests at the ceremony included Ed Sheeran, Emma Watson, Sir David Attenborough, and soccer star Mo Salah.