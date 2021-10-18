Sarah Snook married her housemate during lockdown.

The 'Succession' actress had always had a "totally platonic" relationship with Dave Lawson but after she and the comedian both found themselves single at the same time amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, things turned romantic between them and the 33-year-old beauty eventually popped the question to her pal.

She told Australia's Vogue magazine: "At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love.

"We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic," she gushed. "We’ve just never been single at the same time.

"I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard."

Sarah revealed the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Brooklyn in front of her housemates and 'Succession' co-star Ash Zukerman, who served as witness.

The bride donned a vintage velvet Chloe coat and both she and Dave wore Blundstone boots.

She laughed: “We had matching Blunnies."

The 'Soulmates' actress reflected on how the pandemic has been a "ride" for her and she feels "very fortunate" that it was a happy time for her.

She added: "It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate," she mused on the rare bit of providence the pandemic brought her personally despite all of the tragedy it caused.

"There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly."

The 'Predestination' actress had hoped to work in her native Australia when restrictions eased but found the paperwork would be too difficult.

She explained: “I did almost, but unfortunately because the Australian states are operating like countries, I had to turn it down because I didn’t want to get stuck on the wrong side of the border.”