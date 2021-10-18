Addison Rae, Kim Kardashian West, and Khloe Kardashian have led the reactions to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement news.

The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder started dating earlier this year, and over the weekend, the 45-year-old rocker got down on one knee inside a circle of red roses on the beachfront of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney, 42, confirmed their engagement by sharing a picture of the romantic proposal on Instagram and captioned the post: “forever @travisbarker. (sic)"

And the pair have since been inundated with messages of congratulations in the comments section.

Kourtney's best friend, influencer Addison, 21, reacted: "IM SCREAMING (sic)"

Her sister Kim commented with a string of engagement ring emojis under the post and she also shared the first glimpse of her dazzling diamond ring on her Instagram Story and Twitter.

The 40-year-old reality star posted a video of the pair - who are nicknamed Kravis - kissing with the giant rock on display.

And she echoed Kourtney's post with the caption on the micro-blogging site: "KRAVIS FOREVER."

The clip was soundtracked by Bruno Mars' 'Marry You' and was also shared by Travis' 15-year-old daughter, Alabama - whom he has with second wife Shanna Moakler - on her Instagram Story.

The teenager wrote: “So happy for you guys I love you both!”

Khloe, 37, simply added five red love heart emojis.

'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn commented: "Omgggg I’m going to cry I’m so happyyyyy. (sic)"

Model Winnie Harlow said: "Ahhhhh congratulations."

Kourtney's sisters, Khloe and Kim, and Tristan Thompson were among those present as the pair took the next step in their relationship.

An onlooker told E! News: “Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart.

“It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

The 'Feeling This' hitmaker also has an 18-year-old son called Landon with Shanna.

He's been married twice before, however, his first marriage to Melissa Kennedy lasted just nine months.

Kourtney, meanwhile, has Mason, 11, Reign, six, and nine-year-old Penelope with ex-partner Scott Disick, and this will be her first marriage.