Jack Whitehall's mother buys him baby clothes for Christmas.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor - who has been dating Roxy Horner for two years - admitted his mum Hilary Gish has been piling on the pressure for him to start a family, thanks to the "passive-aggressive" gifts she likes to buy for him which offer hints as to what she wants him to do with his life.

Writing in his new book 'How To Survive Family Holidays', Jack admitted: “The only presents I get from my mother now are passive-aggressive ones: Deodorant, a net to catch my beard trimmings in, a babygrow. ‘Mummy, I don’t have a child. Don’t remind me’.

“I don’t know how she thinks the reproductive urge works, like I’ll think, ‘Oh, I seem to have acquired a lot of baby clothes. Maybe I should get a baby to go with them’.

"Instead of a babygrow, she’d be better off gifting me a broody woman with low standards.”

The 33-year-old comic previously revealed he moved in with Roxy after just two weeks of dating.

He explained: "Weirdly that was quite nice because we spent a lot of time together and it accelerates the relationship in a way. Then when lockdown ended, there’s a lot of things we realised. We’d never gone out to see a film together.

"We’d never been to a restaurant in England because we met in Australia."

And Roxy recently admitted they are working hard on their romance, with the model even missing London Fashion Week events recently so she could be with her boyfriend when he returned home from filming in the United States.

Explaining how she missed one of the biggest event in the fashion world, she said: "It was a bit difficult. I got FOMO [Fear Of Missing Out]. Jack had just got back from working away, so we needed some quality time, but I can’t believe we missed the whole of fashion week."

Roxy was unable to travel with Jack because of Covid regulations but the comedian and actor is grateful that Roxy took time away from the fashion event of the year to be with him.

Jack added: "I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her. The closest thing for me would be missing Edinburgh Festival, which isn’t as glamorous, but it would be very difficult to miss."