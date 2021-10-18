Olivia Newton-John will make a guest appearance on a 'Grease'-themed episode of 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 73-year-old actress is set to feature on Monday's (18.10.21) episode of the celebrity Latin and ballroom competition in honour of all the couples dancing to songs from the classic 1978 musical, and she'll reunite with her co-stars Didi Conn and Frankie Avalon, who will sing his character Teen Angel's song 'Beauty School Dropout' live from the ballroom.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed to E! News: “Olivia Newton-John will be making a surprise guest appearance on Monday’s show, in support of the competing couples who will dance to the music from her iconic film role."

Olivia - who played the female lead of Sandy Olson opposite John Travolta as Danny Zuko in 'Grease' - previously guest judged an episode of 'DWTS' in 2015.

Olivia has been battling breast cancer for some time but recently insisted she is "feeling good" thanks to the efforts of her husband John Easterling, the founder of the Amazon Herb Company, with helping her overcome her pain.

She said: "My husband makes me tinctures that help immensely with pain, inflammation, sleep and anxiety.

"I'd like to research all that and find out what else is going on because I feel good."

Olivia revealed that she takes "a lot of herbs" for her breast cancer – which she was first diagnosed with in 1992 – in addition to conventional treatments like radiation.

She said: "There are a lot of herbs I take. And over the last 10 years, I've used cannabis.

"I've also been eating vegan because my daughter (Chloe Lattanzi) was visiting me and she's a vegan. I feel very good."

The star also explained that finding different ways to treat cancer is one of the main aims of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

She said: "After having lived for years with different cancers, and having surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, I thought it would be wonderful if we could find different kinds of treatments for people going through cancer."