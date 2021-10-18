Rockstar’s upcoming Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy has supposedly had the recommended specs leaked.

Details from the upcoming remaster have been scarce, and as such speculation has been popular amongst eager fans.

The recommended and minimum requirements for the upcoming remaster have been posted on GTAForums.com.

Minimum requirements need the player to have: Intel Core i5 2700k, or AMD FX-6300, with either a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB, or an AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB.

Also needed are 8GB RAM, 45 GB storage space and Windows 10.

Whilst this may seem excessive for minimum requirements, the recommended are even beefier:

Intel Core i7-6600k, or AMD Ryzen 5 2600, with a NVIDIA GeForce 970 4GB or an AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB, with 16GB RAM.

In the recommended requirements are also 45GB of storage space and Windows 10.

What does this mean for the remaster? Well, the requirements are higher than GTA V’s PC requirements.

This may mean that the trilogy could be a full-on remake, with new and improved graphics, rather than just a remaster.

It also means the trilogy may arrive on Steam at launch, which is unheard of for a Rockstar game.

