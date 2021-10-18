FIFA has revealed that it’s open to working with other developers for football games.

For over 20 years, FIFA has worked in association with Electronic Arts to bring the FIFA football series games to life around the world but now the governing body of football has said the “future of gaming for football must involve more than one party controlling and exploiting all rights”.

A new statement titled ‘FIFA set to widen gaming and esports portfolio’ reads: “FIFA is bullish and optimistic about its long-term future in gaming and eSports following a comprehensive and strategic assessment of the gaming and interactive entertainment market.

“The future of gaming and eSports for football stakeholders must involve more than one party controlling and exploiting all rights.”

The statement continued: “Technology and mobile companies are now actively competing to be associated with FIFA, its platforms, and global tournaments.

“Consequently, FIFA is engaging with various industry players, including developers, investors and analysts, to build out a long-term view of the gaming, eSports and interactive entertainment sector.

“The outcome will ensure that FIFA has a range of suitable parties with specialist capabilities to actively shape the best possible experiences and offerings for fans and consumers.”