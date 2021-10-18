Native ports of ‘Kingdom Hearts’ games for Nintendo Switch are still “undecided”, according to series producer Ichiro Hazama.

It was recently announced that all of the ‘Kingdom Hearts’ games would be making their way to the Nintendo Switch via cloud versions of the games rather than native ports.

However, in a recent interview with Nintendo Life, Hazama responded to fans’ disappointment with the news but offered a glimmer of hope that maybe one day there might be native ports of the games.

He said: “Bringing these titles to Nintendo Switch proved to be quite difficult for various reasons, including the storage capacity of the hardware, but we’re excited that we were able to make it happen for the first time ever by utilizing the Cloud service.

“At this moment in time, the production of a native version is undecided. We believe that the Cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, but we are always excited to hear feedback from our fans and want to thank them for all their support.”