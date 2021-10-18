Kylie Minogue will be returning to London regularly following her move back to Melbourne, her sister Dannii Minogue has revealed.

The 53-year-old Aussie star spent 30 years working in London and decided to return home to be with family following the pandemic but sister and fellow pop singer Dannii, 49, has reassured fans that she will be back in the UK a lot.

She said: "We’ve been so fortunate to have such a great time in London and to be embraced by everybody there, but something kind of special happened this year with COVID and family being back together. My dad just had his 80th birthday, my brother’s 50th was in lockdown, now my 50th, it’s a lot swelling around our heads and you don’t want to miss all those big moments.”

There's been quite a bit of excitement in our hometown of Melbourne for them to think Kylie's going to be back a little bit more. But she did say, 'I'm not going to stop travelling, I'm still going to work and be everywhere' and she will for sure be back in London. But it's kind of exciting at this age for both of us. You make those decisions that something is moving in your tummy and telling you, 'Do what makes you happy right now' because you can't be waiting for what will happen in a couple of years."

On the subject of family, Dannii - who gave birth to son Ethan in 2010 - told hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on 'This Morning' that her time as a judge on 'The X Factor' served as a catalyst to motherhood.

She said: "It was so good, I’m very lucky to be a part of it. I think it really helped me grow as a person. It helped me learn a lot about TV and the thing it taught me most about myself was through the mentoring and working with Team Minogue, trying to help them and then actually see them grow throughout the show was incredible. That’s the thing that sparked inside me, ‘I want to become a mum’. I never thought before that I wanted to become a mum. It taught me so many lessons.”

Dannii judged on 'The X Factor' between 2007 and 2010, mentoring eventual winners Leon Jackson and Matt Cardle, 38, and overseeing 'Loose Women' star Stacey Solomon, 32, into the grand final of 2009.

