Candace Bushnell has insisted the 'Sex and the City' TV show was "not very feminist".

The author's book of the same name - which stemmed from a confessional dating column she wrote for the New York Observer in the 1990s - has warned the popular HBO series shouldn't serve as a guide for how women should live their lives because she thinks there was too much emphasis on landing the right man.

She told the New York Post newspaper: “We never talk about this, but that’s something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less . . . when you have to rely on a man.

“The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end. But that’s TV. That’s entertainment. That’s why people should not base their lives on a TV show.

“The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term. Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways."

In December, HBO Max will screen sequel series 'And Just Like That...' and Candace admitted she would have thought it "really strange" if the network hadn't capitalised on the show's enduring popularity.

She said: ““HBO’s going to make money on it. They’re going to exploit it as much as they can.

"They rebooted ‘Gossip Girl.’ If they didn’t reboot ‘Sex in the City,’ it would be really strange.”

The author plans to watch the programme but she doesn't “know anything about what the new show’s going to be about."

Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones alongside former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon in 'And Just Like That...' and Candace was understanding of her decision.

She said: “I absolutely love Kim. But it seems she wants to do other things, and she doesn’t feel like doing the show. Maybe she doesn’t want to be that character anymore.”