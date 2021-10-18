Kieran Culkin and his pregnant wife were forced to sleep on the floor in their apartment after their daughter took over their bedroom.

The ‘Succession’ actor and his spouse Jazz Charton gave the one bedroom they had to their daughter Kinsey, two, meaning that the couple had to get their slumber on a mattress in their living room.

Kieran admits that Jazz - who was expecting their now two-month-old son Wilder at the time - questioned why the star of a hit HBO show didn't have a house that had enough rooms for his family.

In an interview on 'The Chris Moyles Show' on Radio X, he said: "We live in New York City apartments, I’m sure it’s similar to this [in London], like, the corner of our bedroom is the nursery. So we weren’t really prepared for all that. And then eventually friends kept telling us ‘you know you’re going to have to give that kid its own room’. We have a one bedroom apartment, there’s, what, the kitchen? I don’t know, where does it go?

"So eventually the kid took our bedroom and then my wife - who was pregnant the second time while we were shooting through the pandemic – we’re sleeping on a mattress on the living room floor because the baby has the bedroom and she at one point turns to me and she goes, ‘You see how we live, right? You know you’re on a hit TV show, right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah alright we’ll move, we’ll move!’"

Kieran and Jazz have now purchased a three bedroom property but "it's being renovated" so they have not yet moved.

As well as his home life, the 39-year-old actor - who is the brother of 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin and 'Signs' actor Rory Culkin - also opened up about what it's like on the 'Succession' set, revealing that his co-star Jeremy Strong, who plays his on-screen older brother Kendall Roy, get mad if anyone makes him laugh.

Kieran - who portrays Roman Roy - said: "He gets upset if one of us makes him laugh. It totally takes him out.

"I think it was the first day of shooting on Season 2 and Kendall’s in a really dark place. He feels responsible for having, you know […] whatever. And he’s very broody that day, he’s got his headphones on, his sunglasses and I think it was one of the first takes, we were meeting on a beach, or right near a beach and we were walking towards each other and he goes [in serious voice] 'hey' and I just went 'hey!' and I give him the finger, and before saying his next line he took a long pause and then smiled and went 'damn!' He was very upset!"