Jennifer Love Hewitt is quitting social media for a few weeks because it makes her "feel bad".

The ’I Know What You Did Last Summer' star needs to take some time out from Instagram and her other accounts so she can "reset" and stop comparing herself to other people and focus on her newborn baby son.

Posting a caption explain her actions to her Instagram Story, the 42-year-old actress said: ““I need to reset. I need to take my scrolling time and make it active time. Workouts, breathing, manifesting, time with my kids and husband. All of it.

“Social media makes me feel bad sometimes. Like I’m not enough. Doing enough. Getting my body back fast enough. Giving enough. All of it. I only share this for that one person or maybe more today who need time.

"Just for them. And need to know it’s OK to take it. And in fact the taking of that time will make everything better. I promise. Sending love!”

Jennifer explained that many positives had already sprung up from her decision as in solidarity, her kids want to stop watching YouTube videos.

She wrote: “So one small miracles already, lol”

Jennifer is married to actor Brian Hallisay, 42. They first met in 2012 while starring together on the TV show ‘The Client List’ and got hitched the following year. Together they have three children; daughter Autumn, seven, son Atticus, six and Aiden, who was born in September.

She announced his birth on Instagram: “It was my honour to go and collect you Aiden James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”