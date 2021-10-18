Motley Crue star Vince Neil is recovering in hospital following a nasty fall off stage which left him with broken ribs.

The 60-year-old singer was performing a show in his hometown of Tennessee when the accident occurred. Vince and his band were playing the Motley Crue hit 'Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)' at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge on Friday night (15.10.21).

Bandmate Dana Strum, 62, said: "The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him ‘Don’t do it.’ Let’s have one good round of applause, please, for this guy."

It follows reports - and release of video footage - that the singer had lost his footing on the lip of the stage before taking the dive.

TMZ reported: "He was clearly in pain ... his crew thought he had broken some ribs. His roadie and a security guy helped him get to his feet, and Vince limped away.

Following the fall, Motley Crue took to Twitter to reassure their 726k followers that their lead vocalist was on the mend.

They wrote: "Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ‘22!!"

SiriusX FM DJ Eddie Trunk attended the concert and was quick to send his well wishes to Neil on Twitter.

He said: "Get well @thevinceneil ! Vince slipped and fell off the stage tonight at Monsters on the Mountain here in Pigeon Forge. Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He’s at hospital now getting care & X Rays. More when I hear. Get well VN!"