Megan Fox thinks Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a "perfect match".

The 35-year-old actress is a good friend of the brunette beauty, and she thinks that Kourtney, 42, and the Blink-182 rocker are "soulmates".

Megan told E! News: "I think they're just a perfect match for each other because they have a karmic bond with each other.

"They are soulmates. They love each other and they have a really intense connection."

Travis and Kourtney got engaged over the weekend at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California.

The music star popped the question as the sun was setting and Kourtney accepted Travis' proposal.

An eyewitness said: "Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic.

"I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised."

Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with Scott Disick - was caught off guard by Travis' proposal.

An insider shared: "She teared up, and couldn't stop saying, 'I love you.'"

Last month, Travis admitted he feels "invincible" when he's alongside Kourtney.

The musician started dating the reality star earlier this year, and he revealed how Kourtney convinced him to overcome his fear of flying.

Travis said: "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much travelling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."

Travis was involved in a plane crash in 2008, but Kourtney has managed to convince him to fly again.

He added: "I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."