Jessica Simpson has regained control of her fashion brand.

The singer-turned-designer and her mother Tina Simpson have been working diligently to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection fashion line after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the parent company of the brand, filed for bankruptcy protection in August.

Jessica, 41, and Tina previously owned 37.5 percent of the company - and they've now regained complete ownership of the brand.

The blonde beauty - who first shot to fame as a pop star - told Footwear News: "It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand.

"After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely."

Tina is also optimistic about the brand's long-term future.

She said: "For all of our hard-working, talented, amazing licensing partners, to know Jessica is at the helm gives them strength and belief in the future.

"And for Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family."

Meanwhile, Jessica previously claimed that "confidence" comes with openness.

The pop star hailed the transformative impact of her memoir, 'Open Book'.

She said: "It's unbelievable - I can't even believe it. I seriously have been in complete shock. I don’t even understand. I’m appreciative for sure.

"Honestly, I think people ... really just want to know why, when, how. I have really been quiet for the past 10 years ... It was time to really understand my entire life.

"The way people have been reacting to it is exactly how I would want my best friends to read it. It's very liberating to be open. With my openness comes confidence."