Kelly Osbourne has reportedly entered rehab for a seventh time.

The 36-year-old TV star - who is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne - has entered a facility in Austin, Texas, and is planning to quit Hollywood when she makes a full recovery.

A source close to the family told Radar: "The scandal about her mom’s exit from 'The Talk' had a tremendous impact on her. At the same time, Ozzy has crippling Parkinson’s disease and excruciating nerve damage. Kelly felt everything hit her at once."

Kelly admitted earlier this year that she'd suffered an alcohol relapse after almost four years of sobriety.

The 'Shut Up' hitmaker confessed to having had a "nervous breakdown" amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kelly shared: "I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown. I made it all the way through, everything was great, and my life was perfect.

"I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to [mess] it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life."

Kelly has struggled with addiction problems for years, and she knows it'll never be easy to remain sober.

Speaking about her issues, she previously said: "It’s never going to be easy."

Sharon left her job on 'The Talk' earlier this year, after she defended Piers Morgan's criticism of the Duchess of Sussex following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The TV star also got involved in an on-air row with Sheryl Underwood, who co-hosted 'The Talk'.

Sharon said on the show at the time: "I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist."