Disney has changed its Marvel movie timeline for 2022 and beyond.

The entertainment company has announced numerous changes to its original schedule, meaning that various high-profile Marvel movies will now hit cinemas at later dates.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' - which will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise the titular role - will now be released on May 6, rather than March 25, as was originally planned.

The Taika Waititi-directed 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has been moved from May 6 to July 8, while the eagerly-awaited 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has been shifted from July 8 to November 11.

Elsewhere, 'The Marvels' - which is set to star the likes of Brie Larson, Park Seo-joon, Jude Law and Cobie Smulders - has been delayed until early 2023, while 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' has been shifted from February 17 to July 28, 2023.

Another of Disney's most-anticipated movies, the new 'Indiana Jones' film, has been pushed back for nearly a year.

The project - which will see Harrison Ford reprise the central role - has not yet been handed an official title, and has been moved to a new date of June 30, 2023.

Harrison, 79, previously admitted he couldn't wait to return to the role.

He said: "We've seen the character develop and grow over a period of time and it's perfectly appropriate and OK for him to come back again with a great movie around him.

"To me, what was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened and that he still managed to survive. That I can do."