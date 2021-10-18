Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson tied the knot in London on Monday (18.10.21).

The 48-year-old former soccer star and the pregnant model got married in an intimate ceremony at a registry office in Chelsea, MailOnline reports.

Jamie - who was married to pop star Louise Redknapp between 1998 and 2018 - donned a navy suit for the special occasion, while his new wife wore a spectacular white gown with a Bardot neckline and long sleeves.

The loved-up couple emerged from the registry office holding hands and were seen with broad smiles on their faces.

Frida, 37 - who was previously married to hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie - and Jamie have been together for the last four years.

And the duo are currently preparing for the arrival of their first child together.

Jamie already has sons Beau, 12, and Charley, 17, with Louise, and Harry Redknapp - Jamie's dad - can't wait for the baby to arrive.

He previously said: "I’m really pleased. It’s good news, so looking forward to that and it’s exciting times."

Despite this, Harry insisted that Louise will always be a close member of their family.

He explained: "We did meet Frida and she is lovely, very nice, but I don’t want to talk about Jamie’s new relationship. The last thing I want to do is upset Lou."

Louise, 46, split from Jamie in 2017, and Harry admitted to being shocked by their separation.

Harry - who enjoyed a successful career as a soccer player and as a coach - confessed that their split was "upsetting".

He reflected: "It’s upsetting that Jamie and Lou aren’t together. It was a complete shock. She is the mother of our grandkids and she’s still part of the family."