Jamie Lee Curtis feels "liberated".

The 62-year-old actress is loving life at the moment, and insists she's in "full acceptance" of who she is and who she isn't.

Jamie explained: "I’m freed. I am liberated from any artifice. I am in full acceptance of who I am, what I can and what I cannot do. I know who I am. And I know who I am not.

"And I think that liberation of self-acceptance, which comes with age and experience, has freed me to now be more creative today than I have been since I was 19."

The Hollywood star - who is married to acclaimed screenwriter Christopher Guest - also explained that loyalty means a huge amount to her.

She told The Independent: "I work with the same people for years."

Jamie has reprised the role of Laurie Strode for the new horror movie 'Halloween Kills'.

And she thinks that the new film in the franchise actually reflects broader social change.

The actress explained: "We are seeing, all over the world, collective community rage against the machine, against the system. There’s a line in 'Halloween Kills': ‘The system is broken.’ And people are rising up all over the world, saying ‘The system is broken.’ It’s fascinating to me."

Despite starring in the franchise, Jamie previously admitted to hating horror movies.

The actress explained that she couldn't be "paid" to watch a scary film.

She said: "I wouldn't watch a horror movie if you paid me.

"And I say that with all of the people at Universal going, 'Oh my God, did she just say that? On camera?' I am not a fan of the genre.

"I don't like being scared. Maybe that's why I'm good at it. Maybe they found the one actress who kind of abhors violence and abhors suspense, and drama, and the creeping around and things jumping.

"Maybe they found the perfect actress but I don't like it. Maybe that's why I'm good at it!"