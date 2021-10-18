Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet partied to 'High School Musical' tunes on the set of 'Dune'.

The 25-year-old actress and Timothee both star in the new Denis Villeneuve-directed movie, and Zendaya has revealed how they enjoyed themselves on the set of their new film.

During a virtual interview alongside her co-star, Zendaya shared: "Anybody who knows this man knows that he travels with sound.

"There's always some kind of music emanating from his pocket or a small speaker that he carries with him.

"So he definitely started with the tunes, I hosted in my dressing room, and then we had a few people attending our little party, one being Javier Bardem."

Timothee, 25, joked that their playlist belonged in 2008.

He told 'Good Morning America': "The playlist was something like a 2008 dance playlist. If you were into that era, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, 'High School Musical,' stuff like that."

Zendaya previously explained how much she values her friendship with Timothee.

The actress appreciates having someone who can relate to her everyday concerns.

She shared: "He's obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it's nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to."

Zendaya also stars alongside the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and Jason Momoa in 'Dune'.

And prior to being cast in the film, the actress was desperate to join the project.

She recalled: "Before they were even looking at people, I heard about it. And I was like, 'I really want to get in the room.' They weren't looking in my direction. And I was like, 'Hey, I'm here!'"