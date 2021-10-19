Chrissy Teigen thinks she's "emerged stronger" from the heartache of losing her son.

The 35-year-old model and her husband John Legend lost their unborn baby, Jack, in September 2020, and Chrissy has opened up about their pain in the introduction for her upcoming cookbook, 'Cravings: All Together'.

Chrissy writes: "Without a doubt, I have just lived through a period more transformative than I could have ever imagined. We lived through personal trauma, with the loss of our unborn baby, Jack. And that turned a very private journey into personal love and acceptance of life and all of its wild, horrific, beautiful ups and downs. So many of you stood by us during that time! I cannot thank you enough."

The model - who has posted the introduction to her new book on Twitter - admitted that losing her baby was the "most painful thing" she's ever experienced.

However, Chrissy also believes that she's ultimately emerged as a "stronger" person.

Chrissy - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with her award-winning husband - said: "The journey changed me in ways nothing else ever could, and while it was the absolute most painful thing I have endured, I have emerged stronger and hungrier than ever. Hungry for my family, hungry for my friends, hungry for love, hungry for work, hungry to make you hungry, and just plain f****** hungry."

Chrissy previously honoured "the son we almost had" in an Instagram post in September.

She shared a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed to mark National Sons Day.

Chrissy captioned the photo: "A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to. I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn't started yet. mom and dad love you forever. (sic)"