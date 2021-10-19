Mel C and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko have been eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The Spice Girls singer was a shock departure from the show after she and Gleb scored 36 out of 40 for their quickstep to 'You're the One That I Want' during 'Grease' Week.

Afterwards, Mel admitted she found it "a bit scary" being filmed "all day, every day" for the series.

She said: "I've always loved the show.

"I have always been a bit fearful of doing a show like this, and I think part of it is because, you know, you can be vulnerable, you know, and there can be quite an intrusion into your privacy.

"We were filmed all day, every day, in rehearsals, and I'm not used to that environment.

"Well, probably not since the '90s, you know, being a Spice Girl and having cameras following us around everywhere.

"So that was a bit of a scary thing for me."

But the 47-year-old singer admitted she was ultimately "very proud" of herself for taking part.

She said: "But I think that the main thing is, I feel very proud of myself.

"And I think because I had such high expectations of myself, and I felt like everybody else had very high expectations of me, so that put a lot pressure on me at times, each week.

"It was really, really difficult to go out there. And I've never danced to the best of my ability, but I did it, you know, I got up there and I did it, and I'm proud of myself for that.

"I'm 47, and I'm a very experienced performer, and it just goes to show you never stop learning, you know?"

Before her dance, viewers saw Mel had got emotional in rehearsals earlier in the week.

She told Gleb: "I feel like I don't trust where to go with it, do you know what I mean?

"And sometimes I get upset because I feel like you're really disappointed in me."

Mel and Gleb lost out to YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy after the two pairings landed in the bottom two.