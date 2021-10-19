Sarah Levy has got married.

The 'Schitt's Creek' star - who plays Twyla Sands in the sitcom, which was created by her father Eugene Levy and brother Dan Levy - wed producer Graham Outerbridge on Saturday (16.10.21).

Sarah wrote on Instagram: "Bells are ringing 10.16.2021 (sic)"

Dan revealed he, Sarah, and her wedding party danced to tunes including S Club 7's 'S Club Party' on her big day.

He wrote on Instagram: "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy. (sic)"

S Club singer Rachel Stevens commented: "LOVE this SO much (sic)"

Sarah and Graham tied the knot at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and Eugene was also in attendance at his daughter's nuptials.

The 35-year-old star and her significant other have been a couple since 2018.

Last year, Graham gushed over Sarah in an emotional social media post, insisting she is the "most talented and graceful" person he has ever met in his life.

He wrote: "Words can’t describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman. She’s the most talented and graceful person I’ve met, and I’m luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy ! Twyla was such a gift! (sic)"

'Schitt's Creek' came to an end in April 2020 after six seasons.

In the show, life imitates art as Dan plays David Rose, the son of his real-life father Eugene's alter-ego Johnny Rose.

Sarah's character Twyla is a waitress and later cafe owner.