This Is My Brave has declined Jamie Lynn Spears' offer of a donation from the proceeds of her upcoming book.

The non-profit organisation - which aims to raise awareness of mental health issues - has responded to backlash over the 30-year-old star's memoir and confirmed it won't be accepting "proceeds from the book sales".

Taking to Instagram, This Is My Brave said: "We hear you.

"This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organisation for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book.

"We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales."

This was shared alongside another statement, which read: "We heard you. We're taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended.

"We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book."

The 'Zoey 101' actress had sparked a backlash in July when it was reported she planned to release an autobiography called 'I Must Confess' - which is a lyric from her older sister, Britney Spears' single '...Baby One More Time' - but she later revealed it is titled 'Things I Should Have Said'.

The original subtitle for the book, 'Family, Fame and Figuring It Out', also appeared to have been removed.

And she recently revealed her plans to make a donation to This Is My Brave as she praised the "amazing work" the organisation does.

She said: "I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.

"Which is why, I’m so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave ,because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences. (sic)"