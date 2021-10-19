Danny DeVito has reportedly been cast in 'Haunted Mansion'.

The 'Always Sunny In Philadelphia' actor is said to have signed up for the upcoming movie adaptation of the iconic Disneyland ride, which already has the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield set to star.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed DeVito will play a "smug professor" in the upcoming film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it's said the movie will focus on a mother and her son as they stumble on a mansion with a mysterious past.

They then find themselves meeting a whole host of eclectic characters, although it's not been revealed whether or not DeVito's alter ego is living or dead.

According to reports, 'Girls Trip' star Haddish and 'Knives Out' actor Stanfield are set to play a psychic who can communicate with the dead and "“a widower who once believed in the supernatural but is now a rather lifeless tour guide in New Orleans’ French Quarter", respectively.

The movie - which will be the second adaptation of the Disney ride after 2003's 'Haunted Mansion' starring Eddie Murphy, Nathaniel Parker and Jennifer TIlly - is being directed by Justin Simien from Katie Dippold's script.

'Aladdin' co-producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are on board via their Rideback company.

Production got underway in Atlanta and New Orleans last week, and the latter hints at the original attraction which is set in New Orleans Square.

Meanwhile, The Muppets recently gave the ride their own treatment to celebrate Halloween as 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' launched on Disney+ earlier this month.

As of yet, no release date for the live action film has been announced.

Disney recently had a hit at the box office with 'Jungle' Cruise', which is also inspired by the famous Disneyland ride of the same name, while the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise also took its inspiration from a Disney theme park attraction.