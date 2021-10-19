Snoop Dogg is being sued over an Instagram post.

The 49-year-old rapper is the subject of legal action from Freedom News TV (FNTV), who are seeking $150,000 from him in federal court after accusing him of posting one of their videos - a clip of a protestor scaling a building in New York City - on his social media page without permission.

The company make their money by licensing the rights to photos and videos but admitted they saw the video on Snoops Instagram on 3 April and didn't register the clip for a copyright until 9 April.

The video in question can still be seen on the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker's page, along with the caption: "Dummy of the week."

The post has been shared with Snoop's 65 million followers and has attracted more than 4.5 million views.

FNTV said: "Without permission or authorisation from Plaintiff, Defendant volitionally selected, copied, stored and/or displayed Plaintiff’s copyright protected Video.”

Snoop has yet to respond to the case, RadarOnline.com reports.

