Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have reportedly split.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star is said to have walked out on her fiance - who she got engaged to three years ago - and is staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their seven-month-old daughter Ocean amid rumours the 50-year-old producer was allegedly unfaithful to her.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “Randall always lives a double life. He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”

The news comes after the 31-year-old reality star removed all traces of Randall from her Instagram account over the weekend and also liked a post on the site about him allegedly cheating on her, following the emergence on social media of videos and pictures of what appeared to be her fiance with two women in Nashville.

And Lala also shared a video of two friends helping her move into the hotel, which featured Beyonce's 'Sorry' playing in the background.

The lyrics to the track include: “Now you want to say you’re sorry / Now you want to call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding / Now I’m the one that’s lying / And I don’t feel bad about it / It’s exactly what you get.”

It comes after the couple - who were forced to postpone their wedding indefinitely due to the pandemic - had been fairly open about their struggles coping with each other during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Speaking on 'Better Together', Lala said last year: "Well Randall and I have almost broken up about a dozen times, so, you know you, this is definitely a test for people’s relationships, but it’s so crazy because you know you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start over-analyzing everything and like we really have just like elevated our relationship in such an amazing way,”